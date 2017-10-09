Foundation hands out 1st grants for Irma recovery

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has distributed $38,000 from its Florida Keys Emergency Relief Fund for relief to groups throughout the Keys with urgent needs in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Four nonprofits received the first grants to help with critical needs in housing, rent and other areas. They are:
Sister Season Fund, $5,000 to provide rent and other financial assistance to locals employed in tourism-related industries. Applications can money from that grant can be found at sisterseason.com or call Julie Hanson at (305) 304-9828 or Ginger King at (305) 849-0991.
Samuel’s House, $11,000 to help address housing needs in Key West and the Lower Keys. Call (305) 296-0240 for more information.
St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon, $11,000 to work with city officials and nonprofits to alleviate the Middle Keys housing issues. Call (305) 743-6412 for assistance.
Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, $11,000 to address immediate housing and other emergencies in the Upper Keys. Call (305) 916-5454 for assistance.
Additional grants will be distributed to Keyswide nonprofit organizations through an application process. Applications are available at cffk.org.
