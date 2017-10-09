Local

FKEC to discount customers $15

October 09, 2017 11:19 AM

Florida Keys Electric Co-op is giving all residential and general service account members a $15 credit on their October electric bill in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“As a proud community partner of the Upper and Middle Keys, we want to offer our members a bit of relief while everyone continues to clean, repair and recover from Irma’s impact,” Scott Newberry, FKEC’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “To do this, our board of directors has approved a $15 bill credit, not only as an acknowledgement that our members were without power for a short period of time, but also as a way to thank them for their patience and support during our restoration process.”

This one-time bill credit will appear this month as a line item on FKEC October electric bills.

