Pace of storm-debris pickup increases, says county

It might not seem like it but piles of Hurricane Irma debris that line U.S. 1 through much of the Florida Keys are shrinking, Monroe County staff reports.
“As of Friday, Oct. 6, more than 160,000 combined cubic yards of hurricane debris, including vegetative and construction, have been collected in neighborhoods and along U.S. 1,” said Cammy Clark, information officer for unincorporated Monroe County.
“Hurricane debris removal could not begin until most of the utility companies had completed their efforts to restore water and power, and temporary collection sites were secured in the county, Clark said. “Now contractors are in place throughout unincorporated Monroe County and are in position to haul away debris at a strong pace.”
County contractor AshBritt Environmental, overseeing work from Key Largo to Tavernier and mile marker 15 to Stock Island, has removed more than 115,000 cubic yards of debris and 2,000 appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.
“The company is approximately 75 percent complete with ‘first pass’ of collection in the Upper Keys,” Clark said. Second passes will follow. The county also is working in Key Colony Beach.
The Florida Department of Transportation is working on hurricane debris removal from mile marker 16 to marker 40 in the Lower Keys, and in Layton and Duck Key. By Friday, DOT contractors had removed about 31,000 cubic yards from the Lower Keys and another 2,700 cubic yards from Layton and Duck Key.
Clark said debris and vegetation should be piled separately to speed the collection. No boats or vehicles will be picked up during the free post-storm program.
