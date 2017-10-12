State insurance specialists coming to the Keys

The Florida Department of Financial Services is sending insurance specialists to the Florida Keys to assist with the handling of Hurricane Irma claims.
State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said in a statement: “The Keys are back open for business, but recovery efforts will continue in the weeks ahead and many residents are still in need of help with the filing of insurance claims on their damaged homes. I’ve seen the damage in the Keys firsthand, and I want homeowners to have the best possible advice at their fingertips when making important insurance decisions regarding repairs. We’re proud to be a resource as our fellow Floridians recover and rebuild from this historic storm.”
Through Sunday, the department will hold five community insurance forums in Monroe County. The community forum locations are as follows:
Key West
Friday, Oct: 13 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Avenue.
Lower Keys
Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Sugarloaf Fire Station, 17175 Overseas Highway, mile marker 17.
Marathon
Saturday, Oct. 14 | 3 – 6 p.m. at the Monroe County BOCC Chambers, 2798 Overseas Highway.
Islamorada
Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Whale Harbor Marina, 83413 Overseas Highway, mile marker 83.4.
Key Largo
Sunday, Oct. 15 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center 102050 Overseas Highway.
Following these weekend events, the department’s insurance specialists will remain in Monroe County to provide individual insurance assistance at area Capital Bank locations.
All Floridians and business owners can contact the department’s toll-free Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO. The department has also launched a Hurricane Season Insurance Resources website available by visiting www.myfloridacfo.com
