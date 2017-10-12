Filmmaker Landau creates fund for Irma victims

Keys residents Jon and Julie Landau have created the Landau Family Hurricane Relief Fund for the Upper Keys at the Community Foundation of the Keys to aid the recovery efforts of people and businesses in the Upper Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Landau, filmmaker and producer of films including Avatar and Titanic, and his wife, Julie, have lived in the Keys since 2010. “What makes the Keys special is not the azure blue waters but rather the community of people that choose to call the Keys their home,” Landau said in a statement. “The purpose of this fund is to distribute grants to assist those residents and businesses of the Upper Keys who are suffering from the impact of Hurricane Irma. These grants will in turn help to keep the community intact.”
Donations to the Landau Family Hurricane Relief Fund can be made at cffk.org/florida-keys-emergency relief-fund/ or by calling (305) 292-1502. The fund will distribute all monies raised to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Applications for Upper Keys nonprofit organizations seeking assistance from the Landau Family Hurricane Relief Fund and other granting funds at CFFK are available now at cffk.org.
