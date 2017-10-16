The stern of a large boat is floating bottom up near Tennessee Reef Light off Long Key Sunday, Oct. 15. U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada is investigating what happened to the vessel and from where it originated.
Coast Guard investigating origins of large, capsized vessel off Florida Keys

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

October 16, 2017 4:10 PM

A 40-foot section of boat hull is floating screws-up off the coast between the Middle and Upper Keys, and U.S. Coast Guard officials believe the hunk of vessel was first spotted off Marathon about three weeks ago.

“It’s still out there. It’s probably moving along the reef,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Rich Steidell, with Coast Guard Station Islamorada.

Steidell believes the boat, when intact, could have been as long as 80 feet before it broke apart.

Station Islamorada posted photos on its Facebook page over the weekend of the stern floating near Tennessee Reef Light to alert area boaters of a hazard to navigation.

“This correlated to a case off Marathon weeks ago, and is still a mystery pending further developments,” the agency stated. “Use caution transiting the reef line.”

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

