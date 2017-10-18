Boys and Girls Club offers free child care

The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys Area will waive fees for all children who attend its Key West and Big Pine Key programs until the end of the year, Executive Director Dan Dombroski said Tuesday.
“Evey kid,” Dombroski said. “Even new kids coming in. No fees for at least the end of the year.”
The fee break is due to a $327,000 grant the agency recently received from the national Boys and Girls Club organization, which is doling out a million-dollar gift from the Deerbrook Charitable Trust Foundation in the wake of Sept. 10’s Hurricane Irma.
Typically, the cost of child care is $50 per week per child and half-price for siblings.
“We’re just trying to find a way to help these people save money,” Dombroski said.
The agency’s two buildings on Big Pine Key, where Category 4 Irma left widespread devastation, were ruined. But a temporary spot on Big Pine at the Community Church should open next week and the Boys and Girls Club is working on a plan to rebuild there.
The agency serves about 100 kids in Key West and 50 on Big Pine.
“We’re just trying to help,” Dombroski said. “I live up here. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
