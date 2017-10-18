Key West ending post-Irma debris pickup this week

Local

October 18, 2017 9:22 AM

In Key West, it’s last call for Hurricane Irma-related debris pickup.

Starting Monday, the city began its final pass of Key West streets to pick up storm debris, which has ranged from tree limbs to mattresses, furniture and appliances. After this week, the city will return to normal trash pickup.

“Which means residents and business owners will need to arrange with Waste Management for pickup before setting out large items,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. “And remember that it is illegal to dump any sort of trash on private or public land.”

Key West’s storm cleanup has been challenging, Crean said, but support from numerous contractors has been successful.

“Key West’s streets are in very good shape,” she said. “The community, too, is to be commended for making storm debris removal a priority so that the streets can be cleared and safe.”

