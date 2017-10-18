Local

Airlines cut flights to Key West

By Gwen Filosa

October 18, 2017 9:24 AM

Two major airlines have reduced the number of flights it offers to and from Key West with the city’s largest tourist attraction, Fantasy Fest, right around the corner.

Delta went from four flights to two flights per day from Key West International Airport for this time of the year while American Airlines cut its schedule from five to three flights daily to Miami, according to Don DeGraw, county director of airports.

American also has a daily run to Charlotte and a weekends-only flight to Washington, D.C.

The changes are definitely related to Hurricane Irma, which struck the Keys Sept. 10, DeGraw said.

“By the middle of December, we’ll be back to normal,” DeGraw said, explaining the changes as initially due to the uncertainty of post-Irma travel the airlines had.

Also, the airlines like Delta haven’t been able to find enough hotel rooms to keep a crew overnight, he said.

Silver Airways has kept a fairly normal schedule and will ramp up for Fantasy Fast, which starts Friday, with 16 to 18 departures scheduled.

“Which is pretty consistent to what they’ve done in the past,” DeGraw said.

Fantasy Fest, which draws some 60,000 tourists, is from Oct. 20-29.

Meanwhile, United Airlines on Wednesday will start up its seasonal service of one daily flight to Newark, N.J.

