Some now in FEMA travel trailers

Nine travel trailers for Florida Keys residents displaced by Hurricane Irma are now housing storm victims and more are on the way.
Four of the nine are in Key Largo and all are on individual sites, not grouped together, says Monroe County information officer Cammy Clark.
She says about another 120 combined are expected to be placed in the Howard’s Haven Mobile Home Park on the north end of Big Pine Key and the Seahorse RV Park on County Road at mile marker 31, also on Big Pine. Big Pine was among the hardest-hit areas from Irma, which made landfall as a Category 4 on Sept. 10.
“Those are not finalized, those are what they’re working on,” Clark said, adding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or its contractors are working on infrastructure, such as making sure the trailers can hook up to electricity and water.
FEMA has approved more than 400 families/candidates for travel trailers in the Keys, Clark said.
FEMA spokesman Nate Custer referred questions to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which in the past has said travel trailers are under FEMA’s purview, not the state agency’s.
Meanwhile the county is exploring a wide range of options for more temporary housing, including working with small hotels to install kitchenettes in units and putting temporary housing on a barge.
“From what I understand, these are small houses on a barge,” she said.
Meanwhile, based on a request from Monroe County, FEMA has increased the rental assistance provided to disaster survivors to rates high enough to pay for available Keys rentals, which primarily are second homes and vacation rental properties.
FEMA previously had approved an increase to the 2018 fair market-rent figures of a cap up to 110 percent. But that didn’t meet the needs of Monroe County, which has a housing market with 29,000 of its 53,000 total housing units owned by second homeowners. Primarily due to this challenge and the destruction of so many affordable rentals, FEMA approved rental assistance of a cap up to 300 percent.
This is how it breaks down:
▪ Efficiency goes from 2018 rate of $960 to $2,880.
▪ One-bedroom goes from $1,139 to $3,417.
▪ Two-bedroom goes from $1,514 to $4,542.
▪ Three-bedroom goes from $1,914 to $5,742.
▪ Four-bedroom goes from $2,514 to $7,542.
People received this assistance through registration with FEMA for individual assistance. FEMA must approve each case individually. The deadline to apply for individual assistance is Nov. 9.
“Monroe County lost a lot of its affordable rentals due to Hurricane Irma,” Monroe County Planning and Environmental Resources Director Mayte Santamaria said. “This FEMA rental assistance increase creates a viable option for our disaster survivors to be able to rent homes within our community.”
The county has worked with the local Realtors and management companies of larger groupings of housing units to get people who own vacation rentals or second homes to transition them into temporary rental housing for at least 30 days.
The county allows temporary travel trailers on the site of a damaged or destroyed home site with a simple temporary permit that coordinates hookup to water, sewer and electric.
