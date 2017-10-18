Final sweep for debris pick-up starts Oct. 28

Monroe County’s Hurricane Irma debris removal contractor Ashbritt Environmental has completed first passes on more than 90 percent of the County roads in its county service area and will begin the final sweep on Oct. 29.
This service area includes all county roads from mile marker 91 in Tavernier to the county line in Key Largo, and from mile marker 5 on Stock Island to mile marker 15 on Baypoint.
The Florida Department of Transportation’s hurricane debris removal contractors, who are assisting Monroe County, will finish its passes in Layton, Conch Key and Duck Key by the end of the week. A final sweep of those areas also will begin on Oct. 29.
To guarantee free pickup, residents must bring all their hurricane debris to the county right of way (curbside) by the evening of Oct. 28.
After the final sweep is completed, residents in these service areas will need to make individual arrangements for the removal of all materials not collected as part of the hurricane debris collection.
Ashbritt Environmental will complete first pass collections in its service areas in the next few days. It already has begun second passes of some areas.
Hurricane debris should not be put in plastic garbage bags. Any items in garbage bags must be separated from the hurricane debris and put in regular garbage bins for collection. Piles that contain any garbage bags will not be picked up.
There has been no deadline set yet for hurricane debris collection from mile marker 40 to mile marker 16. This was the area hardest hit by Hurricane Irma and will take longer to collect all the debris.
Residents should follow all of these County hurricane debris removal requirements:
▪ Stack hurricane related debris on the county right of way (road shoulder) in front of homes. It must not block the road or driveways.
▪ Do not put debris on vacant lots of other property. It will not be picked up.
▪ Separate into five groups: vegetative debris, seaweed, household appliances, non-vegetative debris and household hazardous waste, which includes paints, cleaners, etc. (It is recommended you bring your household hazardous waste to one of the County’s three transfer stations).
▪ Hurricane debris needs to be separate from regular household trash. Contents of refrigerators should be thrown out in regular trash. This gets picked up by regular garbage collection.
▪ In the areas that have vacuum sewers in Key Largo and Tavernier, make sure not to stack debris near sewer system breathers, which are not in the right of way. In the Upper Keys they look like small concrete pillars.
▪ Debris also should be kept away from fire hydrants and utility poles.
Things that are not eligible for free pick up by hurricane debris contractor include: cars, trucks, motor homes, motor cycles, trailers, boats or other watercraft and car parts like tires.
