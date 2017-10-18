Local

Final debris collection from Planation Key neighborhoods

October 18, 2017 6:04 PM

The Village of Islamorda announced that all Plantation Key residents should have all hurricane debris in the right-of-way by the evening of Sunday, Oct. 22 to have it removed as part of the hurricane debris collection. After that date, Plantation Key residents will need to make individual arrangements for the removal of all materials not collected during the hurricane debris removal.

Debris will not be picked up from private property, must be placed on the right-of way. Do not pile debris on manhole covers, fire hydrants, etc. Do not bag debris. Debris in bags will not be picked up. Debris must be separated into three separate piles: 1) Vegetative debris such as trees, limbs and other plant debris; 2) Construction & Demolition debris such as doors, drywall, wood from docks and furniture/furnishings; and 3) White goods - such as household appliances.

