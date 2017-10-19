Key Largo man arrested on crack charges after sting operations

A Key Largo man was arrested on a warrant Thursday following a series of sting operations throughout the summer and fall where Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he sold crack cocaine to undercover informants.
Elvis Marquis Brown, 34, was arrested on five felony counts of selling cocaine and four counts of using a two-way communications device in act of committing a felony. Detectives wrote in their reports that Brown sold crack to informants on five separate occassions between July and October.
On July 24, detectives gave an informant $40 to buy drugs from Brown, according to an arrest affidavit. Brown met the informant at the Dollar Tree at mile marker 101 and sold him .8 grams of crack, according to detectives.
On Aug. 9, an informant asked Brown to meet him at the Tom Thumb convenience store at mile marker 104. Detectives gave the informant $60, and he purchased .8 grams of crack from Brown, police say.
On Aug. 16, an informant met Brown at his home in Newport Villages Apartment on Harry Davis Circle and bought .7 grams of crack for $100, according to the detectives’ report.
An informant met Brown at the Family Dollar store at mile marker 99.6 and bought .2 grams of crack from him for $60, police say.
Finally, on Oct. 3, an informant agreed to wear and wire and called Brown to buy drugs. Detectives wrote in their report that Brown told the informant to meet him at his Newport Villages apartment. Police say the informant bought .7 grams for $60.
