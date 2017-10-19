Migrant smuggler sentenced to six years of federal time

A judge sentenced a Naples boat captain to six years in prison Thursday. He was caught by federal agents in March with 11 illegally-entered immigrants on board his disabled vessel floating in Tavernier Creek off the Upper Florida Keys.
Richard Mork, 62, agreed to plead guilty in June to four human smuggling counts in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping six other counts on which a grand jury charged him March 24. U.S. District Court Judge James Lawrence King could have sentenced Mork to up to 10 years in prison.
“Mr. Mork received a significant reduction in the sentenced he faced, which was 10 years incarceration,” his attorney Douglas Malloy said in an email Thursday. “U.S. District Court Judge James King in the Southern District of Florida agreed with the defense that Mr. Mork's statement early on in the case, his lack of criminal record, and his serious medical condition warranted a reduction to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.”
If the case went to trial and a jury found him guilty, Mork could have received 60 years in prison.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat crew came upon Mork’s 33-foot Trojan inboard the afternoon of March 12 about two nautical miles offshore of Tavernier. The vessel was out of fuel. As agents boarded the boat, they saw two men on personal watercraft approaching, each carrying two gasoline cans.
The Customs agents found six Jamaicans, four Haitians and a Bahamian below deck of Mork’s vessel.
Except for Mork, none of the other people, including two unaccompanied children, were legally allowed in the United States, a fact agents say Mork knew, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. One of Mork’s passengers said he paid an intermediary $5,000 for passage to the United States, according to court documents.
Mork was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, but King granted Malloy’s motion for a continuance. Malloy wrote in the motion that he wanted more time to review Mork’s recently obtained medical records.
Indicted with Mork on March 24 were Carlington Bingham, O’Neil Anthony Harris and George Alexander Wright. All three men, who are Jamaican nationals, were charged with illegally entering the country after having already been deported.
Wright was sentenced to 10 months in prison in June.
King sentenced Harris Thursday to two years in prison and one year of supervised release. Bingham was also scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but information about the proceedings was not available at press time.
Comments