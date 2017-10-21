County seeks path to hasten debris removal

Tempers flared over specifics of a Hurricane Irma debris-removal contract Wednesday, but a Monroe County Commission majority signaled its satisfaction with cleanup progress to date.
“Our contract with the people of Monroe County is to get the damn roads cleaned up and we’re doing that at an unprecedented rate,” Commissioner David Rice said.
Contractors brought in by the Florida Department of Transportation caused “some problems” with county-signed contractor AshBritt Environmental, Rice said. “But put it all together and it’s working.”
County Mayor George Neugent voted against a 4-1 decision to declare that AshBritt “is not in default” of its current storm-relief contract. AshBritt Chairman Randy Jenkins said he needed the vote so he could secure a multimillion-dollar bond needed to secure a Tavernier debris-storage site.
Neugent protested, “Based on the contract that we signed, I am not happy.”
The mayor said be believes a lawsuit is inevitable. Jenkins indicated his firm may sue sue somebody, but not Monroe County. “We are not suing you, can you understand that? Just let us do the job.”
Earlier, Jenkins said his company could have met a contract specification for providing 200 waste-hauling trucks but was undercut when DOT-signed contractors poached much of AshBritt’s hired fleet.
“This is insane, this is nonsense,” Jenkins said. “I cannot help that DOT came in here and took over, and the county made a decision” to let state-hired contractors work in the Lower Keys. “I will absolutely will not accept any liability for the dog-and-pony show going on with the DOT contract.... You want me to come and rescue them, [it] ain’t happening.”
“Get them out of the way and we’ll get this place cleaned up,” Jenkins said.
Commissioner Heather Carruthers said Lower Keys residents are still having problems with debris removal and asked staff to find a way to focus more collection vehicles there.
Jenkins said without a revised agreement, AshBritt is “going to be done and the trucks I have will be leaving.... If you would have left the original contract in place, we’d be done in Big Pine and Summerland.”
County Administrator Roman Gastesi said he would work with state officials and AshBritt to ensure continued debris-removal progress.
In other debris-related matters, the county approved contracts of about $375 per acre per day for several massive storage sites in the Lower Keys.
Some vegetation burning is planned, within air-curtain incinerators in some locations and open burning at the closed Bahia Honda State Park. Environmental regulations with guide the burning, county engineer Judith Clarke said.
