Some Irma debris to be burned

Marathon and Monroe County officials hope to get rid of tons of vegetative Hurricane Irma debris such as tree limbs and stumps through incineration starting this week.
What’s called “air curtain burning” will start at Florida Keys Country Club in Marathon, according to City Manager Chuck Lindsey. The golf course is one of several dumping sites throughout the city for debris left behind following the Category 4 Sept. 10 storm.
By burning via air curtain, the debris is incinerated at a temperature of around 1,000 degrees Celsius so there is virtually little to no smoke, Lindsey said. The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Forest Service have approved the burning, which meets air-quality standards, he said.
Also, burning via air curtain will save money because the debris won’t have to be hauled elsewhere.
The Florida Park Service will do similar burning of vegetation at Bahia Honda State Park in the Lower Keys this week and the county plans to start burning vegetation at Lower Keys debris sites.
A “no open burning” ban remains in effect throughout Monroe County.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments