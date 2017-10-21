County won’t sign off on new-sign moratorium

A recommendation to impose a moratorium on replacing hurricane-shredded business signs stalled at Wednesday’s Monroe County Commission meeting.
Planning and legal staff for the unincorporated county urged commissioners to allow businesses to erect one portable, A-frame type sign while a new law is written for rules for permanent signs.
A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling stands as “a landmark decision that is going change signage codes throughout the country,” county attorney Bob Shillinger said.
The 9-0 decision, based on a case from Arizona, apparently says that differing rules for different types of signs “to be content-based regulation of speech, which violates the First Amendment,” a summary from the National Association of Counties says.
“Understand, our sign code is virtually unenforceable as it is now,” Shillinger said.
Until Monroe County has adopted a slate of regulations to conform to the decision, businesses or organizations seeking to replace signs destroyed by Hurricane Irma may want to hold off, staff said. The updated rules could render expensive signs as non-conforming to the regulations.
Commissioners said they were not prepared to tell businesses that they could go months or a year with only a portable sign.
“Sign codes take time, they’re subject to lot of challenges,” Commissioner Danny Kolhage said. “We’re not going to do that in six months. I don’t want to put us in legal bind but I don’t want our businesses to be stuck with an A-frame [sign] for a year.”
Commissioners agreed the topic was too involved to consider in a hurricane-themed meeting and asked for it to be considered at a future meeting.
In other issues Wednesday at the Marathon Government Center:
▪ Approved a measure that would allow more than one recreational vehicle to hook up to the sewer system at a storm-damaged property that has more than one permitted dwelling unit;
▪ Heard Florida Department of Transportation executives outline a $3.698 billion budget for Monroe County road construction and maintenance in the agency’s 2019-23 work plan.
The ongoing $110 million renovation of the old Seven Mile Bridge is included in the current work plan, they said.
Commissioners asked DOT to upgrade the section of U.S. 1 at Sea Oats Beach on Lower Matecumbe Key to be less susceptible to storm damage.
“When are we going to actually do something to prevent continual washouts?” said Commissioner Heather Carruthers. “What’s the long-term plan for the most vulnerable section of U.S. 1?”
“That was exhibited clearly in Hurricane Irma,” Mayor George Neugent said. “It’s a clear and present danger that sits there. I cannot emphasize how important that is to all Monroe County.”
DOT engineer Harold Desdunes said the agency recognizes the problem and is reviewing “a long-term solution” which could include elevation.
