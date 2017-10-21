Firefighters battle deadly Key Largo house fire

A house fire in Key Largo claimed the life one person Saturday night.
The blaze happened on the ocean side of U.S. 1 near mile marker 103 on Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 9:40 p.m.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department confirmed one person is dead.
“It is a structure fire with a person that was deceased upon the Fire Department’s arrival,” Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department said in a text Saturday night. “The scene has been turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Awaiting the state fire marshal.”
This is a devolping story.
Comments