Firefighters battle deadly Key Largo house fire

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

October 21, 2017 10:53 PM

A house fire in Key Largo claimed the life one person Saturday night.

The blaze happened on the ocean side of U.S. 1 near mile marker 103 on Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 9:40 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department confirmed one person is dead.

“It is a structure fire with a person that was deceased upon the Fire Department’s arrival,” Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department said in a text Saturday night. “The scene has been turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Awaiting the state fire marshal.”

This is a devolping story.

