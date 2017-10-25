More county parks open but others will take months

Some community parks operated by Monroe County have opened their gates but others are months away from welcoming residents and visitors due to Hurricane Irma.
“I’ve told an untold number of county residents that their beloved park may take longer than expected” to reopen, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson told Monroe County commissioners at their Oct. 18 meeting. “We’re working to bring them back as fast as we can.”
Bernstein Park, a popular recreation site on Stock Island, was scheduled to celebrate the end of a $7.7 million renovation by mid-November. Now that opening has been pushed back an estimated three to six months while repairs are made and insurance issues are resolved.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo is closed indefinitely for use as a storm-recovery site.
Harry Harris Park in Tavernier “is going to be out of commission for a while,” Wilson said. The oceanfront park suffered “significant damage” to facilities, lights, the boat ramps and fencing. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has plans to use that park as a temporary staging area for “abandoned vessels and marine debris.” No date for opening has been set.
However, the Key Largo Community Park and the Jacobs Aquatic Center, also in Key Largo, both were open as of Tuesday. A section of the parking lot is closed for vegetative debris.
Old Settlers Park in Tavernier is expected to open in early November.
Friendship Park on Key Largo and the park at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center are open. The Nelson park will host a Halloween event Oct. 31.
The Watson Field Dog Park on Big Pine Key has opened but all other county parks on the hard-hit Lower Keys island remain closed.
Baypoint Park on Big Coppitt Key opened this week and will host an Oct. 31 Halloween event. Firemen’s Park on Big Coppitt Key is open. Wilhelmina Harvey Park on Big Coppitt is closed.
Veterans Park on Little Duck Key, on the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge, is closed indefinitely.
Most county-run parks in Key West are open, or will open within days, although hours may be limited and an ocean pier is closed. For municipal parks in Marathon and Islamorada, check the city websites.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments