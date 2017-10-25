FEMA hotel program numbers drop

Six and a half weeks after Hurricane Irma roared over the Florida Keys, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s temporary lodging program is down to 679 households from an initial tally of about 2,700.
In the Keys, more than 6,000 families are eligible for hotel rooms as temporary shelter, said John Mills, a FEMA spokesman.
“Only a fraction eligible actually checked into hotels” using FEMA vouchers, Mills said.
Of the 679 households, Mills said, “That doesn’t mean that number won’t go up.”
Always considered a very temporary program by FEMA, the hotel rooms go to those who have no way of renting a place to live temporarily while they rebuild or seek new housing. Hotels have to volunteer for the program.
Three hotels owned by the Spottswood Companies, the Marriott Beachside in Key West and Marathon’s Holiday Inn Express and Hyatt Place, remain in the program. The three hotels had 144 rooms booked to people in the FEMA program last Thursday. As of Monday, there were 93 rooms booked.
“Absolutely not,” Clif Taylor, the Marriott’s general manager, said when asked if the hotels wanted people to leave to make way for Fantasy Fest guests. “I don’t think anybody’s doing that. That’s just bizarre.”
If FEMA is supporting the person, the Spottswood hotels are taking them, Taylor said, adding he has seen paperwork saying the temporary program will run through Nov. 4.
“They’ll be here as long as they want to stay,” Taylor said, although families would have to pay when FEMA help runs out.
FEMA has delivered $812 million so far statewide in Florida in response to Irma-inflicted damages and serious losses not covered by insurance. Of that $812 million, roughly half has been provided for temporary rental assistance for people whose homes are not safe to occupy.
In Monroe County, $41.6 million in grants have been dispensed for temporary rental assistance and home repairs, with $18.1 million going to rental assistance alone.
