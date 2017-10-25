Documentary Thursday tells the story of Force Blue, conservationist scuba divers who served in the U.S. special forces

The Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) and members of a dive team made up of former special forces operators are working this week on vital National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-led triage work on the Keys’ coral reef.
The teams are out on the reefs physically stabilizing corals damaged during Hurricane Irma. Force Blue, the veterans dive team, and CRF will also work together on essential repairs to CRF’s precious coral nurseries. Force Blue is a non-profit organization that unites special forces veterans with the world of marine science and conservation. By “giving a cause its warriors, and warriors a cause,” Force Blue provides veterans with a sense of purpose after years of service, while also developing an army of expertise that is being deployed to help restore and protect our oceans.
As part of an exciting week of activities on the water, Force Blue and CRF are inviting friends, supporters, and the general public to attend a special screening of the documentary film “Mercy, Love, and Grace: The Story of Force Blue.” The event will also be an exclusive opportunity to meet some of these extraordinary servicemen in person.
This powerfully moving cinematic work by filmmakers Bobby and Sarah Sheehan reveals the deeply meaningful function of this unique organization, while chronicling the first training deployment of Force Blue's military veteran combat divers. The film also showcases Force Blue's Florida Keys partners CRF and Reef.org. The screening and meet and greet will take place on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Coral Restoration Center’s Exploration Center, at 5 Seagate Boulevard, Key Largo. For more information on these organizations, please visit: http://www.coralrestoration.org and www.forceblueteam.org
