Two Key West men dead after car T-boned by tractor trailer

Two Key West men died on U.S. 1 in Islamorada Wednesday afternoon after their southbound-traveling car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer heading north, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Jason Morales, 28, and Roberto Alfredo Blasco, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene of the mile marker 79 crash around 3:30 p.m. Morales was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry, and Blasco was the passenger, according to the FHP report.
Morales crossed the center line of the highway and hit the left wheel of a 2018 Volvo TRK driven by Andres Gonzalez Suarez, 59, of Miami Gardens, according to the FHP incident report.
Morales, according to the report, then lost control of his Camry and skidded into the path of a 1997 Mack truck driven by Luis Aguiar, 38, of Homestead. The truck T-boned the passenger’s side of the Camry, the FHP report states.
Suarez and Aguiar were not injured in the crash.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Upper Matecumbe Key was closed for around two hours while FHP troopers investigated the crash.
