Final storm debris sweeps to start in the Keys

Some new things to know about Hurricane Irma recover:
▪ If you live in Key Largo, Tavernier, Conch Key, Duck Key, Layton or between mile marker 5 on Stock Island and mile marker 15 on Baypoint, you must put your Hurricane Irma debris on the county right of way by tonight to be guaranteed free pickup by Monroe County. Final sweeps of those areas begin Sunday. After the final sweeps, you have to arrange for your own removal.
In Marathon, officials say the third and final debris pickup pass in the city will start the first or second week of November on the oceanside. It’s expected to be finished by the week of Nov. 20. Any remaining debris removal will be the responsibility of the property owner.
▪ County government has started a database for those who have rental property available. You can register your rental listing on the keysrecovery.org website under “List Your Rental Property” on the right side of the site. The listing will then be posted on the website. The county has not screened nor does it endorse any individual rental agency or property listing.
▪ The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center on Big Pine Key has moved to a new location, 30572 Overseas Highway, Big Pine. As with the other recovery centers in the Keys, there are new hours as of Sunday. The centers will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
The other centers are at the Islamorada fire station at mile marker 81.8; 3126 Flagler Ave. in Key West; and 6805 Overseas Highway in Marathon.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance stemming from the hurricane is Nov. 24. Sign up at www.disasterassistance.gov.
FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes; essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors; replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances and vehicle repair or replacement; and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
