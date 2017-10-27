In Marathon, Irma vegetation debris burning goes 24/7

After public outcry last weekend on Facebook about the city of Marathon burning vegetative hurricane debris, City Council members expected a large crowd of angry residents at their Tuesday meeting.
There was a large crowd, but no one spoke out against the air-curtain burning that’s been happening at Florida Keys Country Club, one of several dumping sites throughout the city for debris left behind following Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10. The burning happens in a pit where debris is heated to extreme temperatures.
“We’ve got people saying there are animals and tires and all sorts of things being burned,” Doug Lewis from Grubbs Emergency Services told council members and those at the meeting. Grubbs handles the city’s disaster response services.
Lewis was referring to a Facebook post in which a man said he “walked up to the burning pile of dead animals” at the golf course.
“There’s nothing but vegetation being burned,” Lewis said. “I actually have certified burners hand-loading the excavator. We’re trying to get the fire to burn longer and hotter and we’re trying everything we can.”
The fire pit is not very big, he said, and has to be cleaned often because much of the debris is covered in sand, which clogs it. Plus, palm trees and other types of trees native to the Keys don’t exactly burn fast.
Wednesday, the Florida Forest Service gave the city permission to burn the debris around the clock, which will allow the machine to get hot enough to burn with little to no smoke, said Councilman Mark Senmartin. The burning will continue until the vegetative debris is gone, he said.
Housing
Council members agreed to draft a resolution asking the state for more affordable-housing building-permit allocations. Every residence has a certificate that is an inherent permit allocation and if it’s demolished, the development right remains with the structure. The city has a limited number of permits but more can be obtained from Monroe County or the state.
The hurricane left thousands homeless in the Keys and exacerbated a housing crisis that was a problem even before the storm.
“Affordable housing is at the forefront of our priority list,” said City Manager Chuck Lindsey.
“We’ve done a diligent job asking for projects that would serve our community, but with the Irma the situation has only gotten worse for our workforce and housing,” said Vice Mayor Michelle Coldiron. “Gov. Rick Scott has been coming here and saying ‘How can we help you?’ ”
Lindsey said state Department of Economic Opportunity representatives are coming to the city on Nov. 2 to talk with staff about affordable units, while a formal resolution will be drafted for the council to approve. The DOE does not give out the building permits but they will influence the decision made by the governor and cabinet. They have the authority, said City Planner George Garrett.
