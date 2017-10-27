Katha Sheehan in 2005 holds a blind rooster, Homer, who was rescued prior to Hurricane Wilma making landfall.
Katha Sheehan in 2005 holds a blind rooster, Homer, who was rescued prior to Hurricane Wilma making landfall. Jocelyn Augustino FEMA

Known as the Chicken Lady, Katha Sheehan protected all fowl

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

October 27, 2017 3:47 PM

Katha Sheehan, a writer and farmer affectionately known as Key West’s Chicken Lady for her fervent protection and rehabilitation of her favorite fowl and the store she once ran on Duval Street, died Oct. 24.

She was 71. She is survived by a son, Alex.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Sheehan found a home in Key West, where she lived for 33 years. Recently, she had divided her time between her Homestead farm and Key West, where she regularly played on a bocce team.

Wherever she went, there seemed to always be a hen, rooster or another animal in tow. She was impassioned about politics as a proud Libertarian. But her defense of chickens in Key West gave her some national attention in the 2000s.

In 2002, a story about the city grappling with chicken complaints and the suggestion of a mass relocation of them described Sheehan as “a kind-faced woman who cuddles even the fiercest gamecocks in her arms.”

“I fell in love with the chickens,” Sheehan said.

A traveler, former city beat reporter in Key West and farmer of avocados and other crops, Sheehan’s home on Riviera Drive in Key West reflected her love of all wildlife. After Hurricane Wilma struck in 2005, she turned her canalfront swimming pool into an aquarium, complete with an octopus she said arrived with the flood waters.

Memorial arrangements hadn’t been announced as of Friday.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

