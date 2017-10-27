Village opens Founders Park marina to charter fleet

The village of Islamorada is making six of its slips at Founders Park available to displaced charter boat captains looking for berths after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10 destroyed the docks at the Post Card Inn Beach Resort and Marina.
So far, at least three captains have taken the village up on its offer to let them operate out of Plantation Key Yacht Harbor, behind the bayside mile marker 87 municipal park.
“At least it’s a good, safe place to keep their boats,” Islamorada Mayor James Mooney said Friday.
One of those captains is Steve Leopold, who helms the Yabba Dabba Doo, one of 15 sportfishing charter boats that docked at the mile marker 84 Post Card Inn before Irma’s surge inflicted its devastation.
“The village did the right thing for us,” Leopold said.
Islamorada is charging the captains a “competitive price” that is “very comparable with what everyone else is charging,” Mooney said.
Leopold was on the water with a charter when reached and did not have the rates in front of him, but said the rent is between $800 and $1,000 a month. “It’s very fair, and they’re accommodating us nicely,” he said.
But Founders is not ideal for all captains. Larry Wren, whose First Choice charter boat was also made slipless by Irma, can’t afford the time and money it would cost him to reach the ocean from the Founders marina.
“It’s not a viable option for me,” Wren said. “It would add two hours of time getting out and two hours coming back of my time and my customers’ time. It’s just the way it is.”
And while he thanks “the council and the village from the bottom of my heart,” he said the charter industry in Islamorada has a much bigger problem than finding new slips to call home base.
Three of the village’s top hotels — Cheeca Lodge, the Islander Resort and the aforementioned Post Card Inn — were badly damaged during the Category 4 storm and aren’t opening any time soon. This means much of the charter fleet’s customer base — most of which consists of out-of-town and out-of-state vacationers — has no place to stay within the village.
Depending on weekenders coming down from the mainland isn’t going to be enough to make ends meet, let alone make a profit, Wren said, so even if he found a new slip to rent, he’s not sure it would make sense financially to move there.
“As long as the hotels are down, we’re essentially out of business,” said Wren, who is working in a “storm cleanup capacity” to pay the bills in the meantime. “The Sport Fishing Capital of the World ain’t the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.”
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments