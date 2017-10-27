KCB ending debris cleanup, starting recovery phase

Post-Hurricane Irma debris cleanup is about to end in Key Colony Beach after almost 50 straight days, says the city administrator.
“Effective Tuesday, we’ll no longer be cleaning up debris from the streets. People have had ample time, and now we’re starting the recovery process,” said Chris Moonis.
Moonis, the city’s first-ever administrator who started the job in March, said contractors were staged prior to the Sept. 10 Category 4 storm and were ready to go as soon as Irma passed. There is one debris pile that’s still being added through a contract with AshBritt Inc., Monroe County’s debris hauler, he said.
There was water damage to City Hall from the storm surge, which left city commissioners with the decision to hire an architect to design a rebuilt building.
“The issue is it’s manageable but the building was sinking to begin with,” Moonis said.
City staff were working out of four trailers from the state Emergency Operations Center but are now working out of City Hall again.
In terms of damage to the 1,557 houses in Key Colony Beach, Moonis said 462 houses were affected, 888 had minor damage, 206 had major damage and one was destroyed.
A shopping plaza on Sadowski Causeway that houses a handful of businesses sustained major damage during the storm. Business owners could not be reached by press time.
“I know they had a major restoration truck in there that worked very hard for three or four weeks and now it looks cleaned up, but I do not know the survivability of each business,” Moonis said.
Jerry Fisher, owner of the former Sparky’s Landing, said what’s always been known as the Landing will reopen eventually but he could not say when. The Key Colony Inn, the only restaurant open on the island, opened Tuesday.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments