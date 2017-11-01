Trevor, one of 13 dogs rescued in the Keys, becomes a star

The saga of 13 dogs confined to a vehicle parked in Islamorada touched the hearts of animal lovers across the country.
Trevor, the newly named young terrier pup with liquid brown eyes, could start his own fan club.
“Trevor’s definitely the most popular. There’s an overwhelming interest in him,” said Kevin Hooper, the animal-control officer who coaxed the canine crowd out of a Chevrolet Equinox SUV in an Islamorada parking lot around 5 a.m. Oct. 24.
“We’ve had calls from Tennessee and Massachusetts and an email from Washington state,” said Marsha Garrettson, manager of the Key Largo Animal Shelter run by the Humane Animal Care Coalition. “People started coming in Saturday and are still coming in every day.”
The story, first published in Saturday’s edition of the Keynoter, was picked up by the Miami Herald and outlets including BuzzFeed, a hugely popular website.
By Tuesday, five of the 13 rescued dogs have been formally adopted or likely soon will be, staff at the Florida Keys shelter staff said.
Sasha, a Shih Tzu who had already been neutered, was the first to depart the shelter to live with a new family. The others, like Harry and Maggie, are awaiting a visit from the veterinarian. “No adopted dog or cat leaves the shelter without being fixed,” Garrettson said.
The owner of the compact SUV, Frank La Peruta, was arrested on an Okeechobee County warrant by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who discovered the 13 dogs in the vehicle near mile marker 81.5. La Peruta was taken back to Okeechobee to face charges from a previous investigation into animal hoarding.
All of the dogs rescued in Islamorada needed washing and treatment for parasites, Garrettson said. While most will be ready for adoption after medical care, a few require extra attention. “They’re very shy,” Garrettson said. “Two local volunteers have been coming in and really helping to socialize them.”
The 13 dogs, mostly small to mid-size with two larger mixed breeds, were the most ever to arrive at the Key Largo shelter in one event. To see the adoptable pets, go to http://humaneanimalcoalition.com.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments