Count so far: 1,100-plus boats removed

The removal of wrecked or damaged boats from Florida Keys waters continues at a rapid pace, and as of Monday, 1,101 vessels impacted by Hurricane Irma Sept. 10 were taken out of Keys waters, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
That’s part of a total of 1,492 statewide.
The Unified Command for the hurricane response, called Emergency Support Function 10 Florida, consists of the Coast Guard, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Nearly 230 people from state and federal agencies are involved in the disaster response, 95 of them in Monroe County.
“Responders are actively removing displaced vessels that pose a potential environmental threat,” said Cmdr. JoAnne Hanson, Coast Guard incident commander for ESF10 Florida. “Vessels that are actively leaking are our top priority and we are working with the vessel and property owners, using Florida state laws, to determine the best method to mitigate the impacts of Irma on a vessel-by-vessel basis.”
Owners that want to remove their own vessels can find guidelines at http://myfwc.com/boating/vessel-hotline/removal.
Owners of displaced vessels who lack the resources to have their boat repaired, or if their vessel is determined to be beyond repair, can release ownership of their vessel through a waiver provided by the FWC. Call (305) 985-3744. An FWC representative will then contact the owner to explain the waiver process and facilitate the potential turnover of ownership.
Following are general guidelines:
▪ If a vessel is legally within a public marina and the marina has insurance, USCG/EPA response teams will be allowed to recover pollution from vessels posing a potential environmental threat but will not remove vessels. Vessel removal will be the responsibility of the marina owner.
▪ If a vessel is legally within a public marina and the marina does not have insurance, response teams will be authorized to remove vessels if the marina owner is not taking responsibility for the vessel.
▪ If a vessel has been blown into a public marina, since these vessel owners are not bound by an agreement with the marina, the pollution and vessel can be moved by the Unified Command response teams.
▪ If a vessel is tied to a private marina or homeowners association marina or community dock, vessel removal is the responsibility of each private vessel owner. This includes vessels wrecked within a private marina or homeowner association’s community dock facility. The USCG/EPA response teams will still recover pollution from any vessel posing a risk to the environment.
▪ If a vessel has blown into a private marina or HOA marina or community dock, since these vessel owners are not bound by an agreement with the marina, the pollution and vessel can be moved by the Unified Command response teams.
▪ If a vessel is moored or tied to a private dock, vessel removal is the responsibility of the private property owner. These vessels may still have the pollution recovered from them by Unified Command response teams to prevent any damage to the environment caused by leaking fuel or other hazardous materials.
For vessel owners whose vessels are attached to someone else’s private property, these vessel owners need to work with the property owners, vessel insurance companies and property insurance companies to arrange for a resolution to the issue.
