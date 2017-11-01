Waterfront work to confront powerboat races

The 37th annual Key West World Championship series, featuring power boats roaring over a 4.5-mile-per-lap course that includes Key West Harbor, will partially take place inside a construction zone.
Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park remains under construction but city department heads say they are doing everything they can to accommodate the powerboat races, set for Nov. 5 to 12.
“It’s going to be a work in progress until we find out what the final dimensions are going to be, as far as where we have places to put things,” said Assistant City Manager Greg Veliz. “We’re going to make it work.”
The city was able to host the Headdress Ball event during Fantasy Fest despite the fact the new amphitheater at the Truman Waterfront remains unfinished. Hurricane Irma, which struck six weeks ago, pushed the project off schedule.
“The hurricane set us back three or four weeks,” said city engineer Gary Volenec.
A grass lot across from the amphitheater will be used for the powerboats and the road itself is wide enough to allow boats on trailers to be lined up there, Volenec said.
The waterfront portion of the site, next to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham museum, will be used for refueling boats.
Super Boat International, the promoter of the races, will have workers out helping the public park and get to the pits.
“They will have people guiding the public, helping them to get as much access as possible and keep them safe,” Volenec said.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday with the parade of powerboats down Duval Street.
The competition builds through the week with races Nov. 8, Nov. 10 Nov. 12. Races are scheduled at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on all three days, with most featuring boats from multiple classes.
On non-race days, powerboat enthusiasts can view the boats, watch in-water testing runs and mingle with racers and crews at the race village on Key West’s Truman Waterfront, which lies beyond the end of Southard Street past Thomas Street and Truman Annex.
General-admission tickets are available, as are all-inclusive VIP spectator passes for the Truman Waterfront grandstands and hospitality tent.
