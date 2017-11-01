Ethics complaints against Bartus, Kelly dismissed

After nearly a year of waiting, a Marathon City Council member and a former councilman have been told told ethics complaints filed against them were dismissed.
Jennilynn Smith of Fleming Island near Jacksonville filed complaints with the state Commission on Ethics against Councilman John Bartus and former Councilman Bill Kelly in October 2016. The Ethics Commission dismissed them last week.
The complaints revolved around a live-music conditional-use permit for the Sunset Grille and Raw Bar. Smith alleged the two “conspired” with Marathon attorney Frank Greenman in violation of the Sunshine Law prior to a September 2016 council meeting when the Sunset Grille’s request to allow amplified music was reconsidered. The restaurant is on Knights Key.
A council vote in August 2016 to allow the music came to a 2-2 stalemate. The Sunset Grille had a deed restriction against amplified music. The vote was on a conditional-use permit from the city to allow it.
Bartus had recused himself at the August meeting, citing a business relationship with restaurant owner John Kotch because Bartus performed music at the restaurant and sold advertisements for the Sunset Grille in his magazine.
A month later, Bartus suggested the music matter be brought back for a vote since he didn’t have a business relationship with Kotch anymore and said he never would again. Smith claimed Kelly had a conflict of interest because his company, Kelly Electric in Marathon, had done work at the restaurant.
The council voted to suspend its rules at the Sept. 27, 2016, meeting and voted again on the music permit the following month. That’s when then-Mayor Mark Senmartin, Kelly and Bartus voted to amend language in the conditional-use permit to allow music. Council members Michelle Coldiron and Dan Zieg voted no.
“I’m just glad it’s over,” Bartus said Monday. “I knew the complaints weren’t valid to begin with and it’s just nice to be vindicated by the Ethics Commission.”
Kelly said he “knew the whole thing was just petty” and the money spent by the city for legal representation on his and Bartus’ behalf “screwed” the taxpayers of Marathon.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
