No reopening of Harris park in near future

Damaged boats being pulled out of Florida Keys waters after Hurricane Irma must go someplace, and those places may include some Monroe County parks.
Harry Harris Park in Tavernier, one of the potential staging sites for “displaced vessels and marine debris,” has been closed since Category 4 Irma struck the Keys more than seven weeks ago.
“We have no idea what they’re going to do at Harry Harris,” said Jerry Wilkinson, president of the Tavernier Community Association. “So far they haven’t done one single thing except move the gate house back and put up a bunch of plywood.”
“Everybody understands [government agencies] are talking of Hurricane Irma recovery and we have to make a sacrifice,” Wilkinson said. “But let’s not lollygag. Do the job and give us our park back.”
At deadline Tuesday, no time-line estimates for reopening the park were available from county officials.
“There are a million things unknown and that’s scary for people,” Wilkinson said after a Monday board meeting of the community group.
“There are all kinds of tales. People are worried about smells, rats and hazardous materials,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to call everybody in the county to get answers.”
Harry Harris Park is a rarity in that it provides one of the few public boat ramps, free to county residents, along Key Largo’s oceanfront. The property also includes a children’s playground, beach swimming area and two fields for Little League baseball and adult softball.
Facilities at Harry Harris suffered damage by Irma’s winds and storm surge but much of the park is open space.
“I’m really hearing it from the boaters who rely on Harry Harris Park to launch. Most of them are county taxpayers,” Wilkinson said.
Harry Harris Park is listed as one of the staging sites with the Emergency Support Function 10 (ESF 10) Florida, a federal and state task force that includes hurricane-response staff from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
As of Tuesday, ESF 10 had removed 1,104 “displaced vessels” from Florida Keys waters, most near Key West and in Marathon’s Boot Key Harbor.
Debris from Monroe County canals also could wind up in the staging areas. Residents have voiced concern about transporting large boats and debris over more than a mile of neighborhood streets leading from U.S. 1 to the Tavernier park.
Rowell’s Waterfront Park, a Monroe County recreational space on Key Largo, already serves as an active debris storage site for Hurricane Irma debris.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
