Harry Harris Park, a Monroe County park in Tavernier, remains closed after Hurricane Irma. Local residents say they want answers if the property will be used as a debris-storage site, and when it may reopen.
Harry Harris Park, a Monroe County park in Tavernier, remains closed after Hurricane Irma. Local residents say they want answers if the property will be used as a debris-storage site, and when it may reopen. Renee Duncan
Harry Harris Park, a Monroe County park in Tavernier, remains closed after Hurricane Irma. Local residents say they want answers if the property will be used as a debris-storage site, and when it may reopen. Renee Duncan

Local

No reopening of Harris park in near future

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

November 01, 2017 9:19 AM

Damaged boats being pulled out of Florida Keys waters after Hurricane Irma must go someplace, and those places may include some Monroe County parks.

Harry Harris Park in Tavernier, one of the potential staging sites for “displaced vessels and marine debris,” has been closed since Category 4 Irma struck the Keys more than seven weeks ago.

“We have no idea what they’re going to do at Harry Harris,” said Jerry Wilkinson, president of the Tavernier Community Association. “So far they haven’t done one single thing except move the gate house back and put up a bunch of plywood.”

“Everybody understands [government agencies] are talking of Hurricane Irma recovery and we have to make a sacrifice,” Wilkinson said. “But let’s not lollygag. Do the job and give us our park back.”

At deadline Tuesday, no time-line estimates for reopening the park were available from county officials.

“There are a million things unknown and that’s scary for people,” Wilkinson said after a Monday board meeting of the community group.

“There are all kinds of tales. People are worried about smells, rats and hazardous materials,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to call everybody in the county to get answers.”

Harry Harris Park is a rarity in that it provides one of the few public boat ramps, free to county residents, along Key Largo’s oceanfront. The property also includes a children’s playground, beach swimming area and two fields for Little League baseball and adult softball.

Facilities at Harry Harris suffered damage by Irma’s winds and storm surge but much of the park is open space.

“I’m really hearing it from the boaters who rely on Harry Harris Park to launch. Most of them are county taxpayers,” Wilkinson said.

Harry Harris Park is listed as one of the staging sites with the Emergency Support Function 10 (ESF 10) Florida, a federal and state task force that includes hurricane-response staff from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As of Tuesday, ESF 10 had removed 1,104 “displaced vessels” from Florida Keys waters, most near Key West and in Marathon’s Boot Key Harbor.

Debris from Monroe County canals also could wind up in the staging areas. Residents have voiced concern about transporting large boats and debris over more than a mile of neighborhood streets leading from U.S. 1 to the Tavernier park.

Rowell’s Waterfront Park, a Monroe County recreational space on Key Largo, already serves as an active debris storage site for Hurricane Irma debris.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video