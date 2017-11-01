State housing board targets Keys housing crisis

“It is time — far past time — for the state of Florida to step up and help Monroe County fix the housing crisis in the Florida Keys.”
Those were the words of Cathy Hoffman, president of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce board of directors, in a Keynoter letter to the editor Oct. 19.
Her call for help from the state echoes that of officials throughout the Florida Keys who are stressing the need for more affordable housing, an issue that was bad prior to Hurricane Irma struck Sept. 10 and has deeply worsened since.
The Florida Housing Finance Corp. board said Friday it is directing “available state and federal resources” to assist Monroe County.
“There’s a focus to make sure we can fund additional developments in the Keys and for us to find resources for other areas that have been impacted in the state,” said Jacqui Sosa Peters, director of external affairs for the Florida Housing Finance Corp. “We’re just now starting to look into that.”
Representatives from the housing agency and the state Department of Economic Opportunity are visiting this week with officials from Key West, Islamorada, Marathon, Monroe County and the Monroe County Land Authority.
In Marathon, affordable housing is at the top on a list of priorities, said City Manager Chuck Lindsey. And in the Lower Keys, Irma exacerbated an already tough situation.
Marathon City Council members talked last week about asking the state for more affordable-housing permits. Like a golden ticket, every residence has a certificate that is an inherent permit allocation and if it’s demolished, the development right remains with the structure. The city has a limited number of permits but more can be obtained from Monroe County or the state.
The DOE does not give out the building permits but will influence the decision made by the governor and Cabinet, which have control over how many Keys building permits can be issued each year.
On the Florida Housing Finance Corp. side, developers receive federal tax credits for building lower-income housing. Sosa Peters said there are a few applications from Monroe County from developers that will be assessed to see how many can be funded.
There is also the State Apartment Incentive Loan program, which provides low-interest loans on a competitive basis to affordable-housing developers each year.
“We’re just trying to look at what available resources can we use,” she said. “I hope we will have a better direction maybe in a few weeks.”
