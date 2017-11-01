Leadership change at Keys weather office

As Hurricane Irma bore down on the Florida Keys the second week of September, Matt Moreland had already been ready to bug out.
But the then-head of the National Weather Service office in Key West wasn’t ditching work. Far from it. Before the Sept. 10 Category 4 storm even formed, Moreland, 43, had been approved for transfer to the San Diego office to assume the same role he had in Key West, meteorologist in charge.
“When he got the word he got the job and was planning for his relocation, it was right about the time of Irma,” said Jon Rizzo, the Keys office’s warning coordination meteorologist and now the acting meteorologist in charge since Oct. 17.
“He was able to get an official delay,” Rizzo said. “It was kind of a no-brainer; you can’t just take someone out when a hurricane is coming.”
“So he stayed for another two weeks. Then we had visiting Ken Graham from New Orleans, he used to be Matt’s boss. He came for two weeks, he helped with our recovery, we had systems and things to fix,” Rizzo said.
The San Diego National Weather Service office serves more than 10 million people in the city and surrounding communities, the San Diego Tribune says.
Rizzo, with the Keys office for 17 of the past 18 years, said he will serve as acting head of the office of 17 people until “the week that ends with Groundhog Day,” which is Feb. 2. Then Andy Devanas, the office’s science and operations officer, will become the acting meteorologist in charge.
The change is due to different needs based on the calendar. For example, Rizzo spends a lot of time doing outreach, and the best time for that is after hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.
“If necessary, we can switch again. It’s to have some continuity,” Rizzo said.
He said the Weather Service hasn’t listed the job posting to replace Moreland but based on history, he doesn’t expect a new meteorologist in charge to be chosen until the spring. Moreland replaced Fred Johnson, who went to work in Melbourne, in Key West in April 2014.
Moreland couldn’t be reached for comment.
As for the Weather Service building on White Street and Irma, “We lost one shutter, actually, that’s being looked at closely, our facility folks,” Rizzo said. “The building itself did very well. We did have some water intrusion, which is also being looked at.”
For about 10 days after Irma struck, Keys weather information came from the office that serves San Antonio and Austin, Texas.
“In terms of backup, it’s three levels of backup. We went to a fourth backup,” Rizzo said. “They were the issuing office, they were essentially us. It was like down but not out. We kind of took it back over in stages. It took about 10 days for us to come back full tilt.”
