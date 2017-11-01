FEMA: We still have help available for Irma victims

In the weeks since Hurricane Irma struck the Keys Sept. 10, lots of people displaced from their damaged or wrecked homes have expressed frustration as they try to get into new houses. Many ask why there are so few travel trailers for temporary housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But FEMA says those people should focus on other still-available resources rather than travel trailers, which the agency says are the last-resort option for housing for hurricane victims.
As of Monday, 25 Monroe County households were staying in travel trailers provided by FEMA. Part of the agreement for a travel trailer requires the applicant to search for long-term housing options and every 30 days, FEMA evaluates each applicant’s eligibility to remain in it.
There is also a “direct-lease” program for rental properties for eligible survivors with severely limited housing options and serious needs. FEMA pays the rent through private companies. As of Monday, there were six direct-lease Keys households, FEMA says.
Eligibility for a travel trailer or direct-lease housing is determined on a case-by-case basis after survivors register with FEMA. Survivors do not apply for a travel trailer or direct-lease property. The deadline to register with FEMA for hurricane help is Nov. 24.
What about hotel rooms for those left homeless by Irma?
As of this week, FEMA says, people from more than 600 Monroe County households who have uninhabitable primary homes and have had difficulty finding an appropriate place to rent are staying in hotels in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. That number is down from a cumulative high of about 2,700.
The temporary hotel program deadline can be extended more than once based on survivor needs and rental property availability. Continued eligibility for each household is determined on a case-by-case basis, so the check-out deadline may or may not apply to a specific household. Given the impacts of Hurricane Irma in the Keys, an extension of the program could go to Thanksgiving or beyond, a FEMA official said.
Find participating hotels online at http://fema.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d9804d50c7e140e2a659aba91dd9e307. Search by ZIP code.
As for rent, FEMA says it has provided more than 8,000 Monroe County households with rental assistance money, many for two months of rent.
Little known is that those who still cannot live in their primary home might be eligible for an additional three months of continued rental assistance. They can visit one of the four FEMA disaster recovery centers in the Keys or call FEMA at (800)621-3362 to request continued help. Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.
If you’re looking for an apartment, go to www.Keysrecovery.org. On there is a database of listings posted by the property owners.
FEMA says as of Monday, it had provided $44 million in grants to Monroe County homeowners and renters for uninsured damage to their primary home and serious losses related to Hurricane Irma. More than 14,000 Monroe County households received grants, the agency said.
Another program activated in Monroe County is called Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power. The county has signed the STEP agreement and obtained a contractor to manage it on behalf of the county. The program provides temporary emergency repairs so survivors can remain in their homes while more-permanent repairs are made.
