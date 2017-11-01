Scott taps Wilson for judgeship

Veteran Florida Keys prosecutor Mark Wilson will swap his spot facing the judge for a seat on the bench.
Monday, Gov. Rick Scott named Wilson a Monroe County Court judge to replace Wayne Miller, who retired at the end of August with a year and four months left on his six-year term. Wilson was one of six Keys attorneys to apply to replace Miller, then made a short list of three culled by the 16th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, charged with making judicial recommendations to the governor.
Wilson started with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office in January 2005.
“It’s bittersweet. I’ve been there a long time,” he said. “When I started I never envisioned I would be there 13 years later, but here I am.”
On the bench, he expects to handle a variety of cases, both criminal and civil, and he said, “I get the opportunity to learn a lot of new things.”
Wilson, 49, among State Attorney Dennis Ward’s major-crimes prosecutors, was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2002. The U.S. Army veteran and former Wyoming state trooper received his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey, graduate from law school at Penn State and received his master’s in law from Yeshiva University. He’s a special assistant U.S. attorney in addition to being a local prosecutor.
Wilson said no date for his swearing-in has been set. He is meeting with Chief Judge Mark Jones Friday to determine that.
Lawyers Albert Kelley and Paunice Scull were the other two finalists.
Kelley, 55, is in private practice. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1990 after graduating from the Florida State University College of Law. He focuses on civil law, such as landlord-tenant disputes and trademark registration and serves as a special magistrate.
Scull, 38, is director of case management for the Monroe County court system. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2004 after receiving her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law. She previously was a Keys assistant state attorney.
The Judicial Nominating Commission comprises Bob Shillinger, Anthony Barrows, David Paul Horan, Nicholas Mulick, Cheri Shapiro, Piper Smith, Timothy Thomes and David Van Loon.
