Louisiana man dies in Keys scooter crash

By Keynoter Staff

November 02, 2017 11:13 AM

A Louisiana man died Wednesday night when his rental scooter crashed into a car at White and United streets in Key West, city police say.

Around 7:30 p.m., Louis Lee Bayhi III, 41, was traveling southbound on White, passing cars on the right, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Key West resident Thomas Greenman was traveling north and made a left onto United Street. Bayhi’s scooter hit the side of the turning car, Crean said.

Bayhi, of Covington, La., was declared dead at the scene, she said. The intersection was closed for about three hours for the investigation, which is ongoing, Crean said.

