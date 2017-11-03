Take a STEP toward Irma home repairs

Monroe County officials are hosting three meetings this week to educate the public about how they can stay in their hurricane-damaged homes while they are being repaired.
The focus is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program, known as STEP. Under the program, FEMA hires a contractor to repair your home while you still live in it. It’s designed for people who, for example, might live in the Lower Keys but can find shelter only in the Middle Keys, far away from their jobs or kids’ school.
It’s a rapid-repair program under which a FEMA contractor would rebuild a functional kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area and air-conditioning for the livable area of the home. It’s not for wholesale repairs for things like a damaged roof.
The meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m. They are:
▪ Monday at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway, in the second-floor County Commission chambers.
▪ Tuesday at Keys Community Church, 30300 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key.
▪ Wednesday at Sugarloaf School, 225 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key.
STEP is not a permanent repair program. It’s meant to provide the most basic, life-sustaining needs for emergency sheltering. Repairs are capped at $20,000. It’s available for disaster-damaged single-family, owner-occupied residential properties, which include duplexes, townhomes, modular homes and permanently placed mobile homes. Other types of owner-occupied residences may be eligible on a case-by-case basis.
A home is not eligible if it cannot be made safe for sheltering purposes, including due to the presence of excessive toxic or hazardous materials, for less than the $20,000 cap.
STEP is not available for travel trailers, RVs, commercial properties and commonly owned areas, structures or equipment.
Anyone who wants to participate must first apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance. The deadline to do so is Nov. 24.
