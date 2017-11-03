Sombrero Beach still closed but Coco Plum Beach open

Maraton city officials say they’re working diligently to get Sombrero Beach back up and open almost two months after Hurricane Irma slammed the Florida Keys.
The storm, with its 100 mph-plus winds, blew debris onto the beach, uprooted sea oats and blasted sand onto Sombrero Beach Road. But in seven weeks, all of the sand has been sifted through and all of the debris has been removed, said Marathon Parks and Recreation Director Jimmy Schmidt.
“The beach is closed,” he said. “We’re going to open up the west end but I can’t give a date of when that’s going to happen.”
Although the beach is closed, people have been swimming in the water, which was last tested by the county Health Department for bacteria on Oct. 19. Advisories that were issued for beaches in the Keys were lifted Oct. 20 after water testing showed acceptable and low levels of enteric (fecal) bacteria.
“There’s a lot more work to do and we’re going to have to plant sea oats. The bathrooms are working as far as the plumbing. I’m having problems with the electrical part,” Schmidt said.
The sand needs to be built up along a fence that runs parallel to the beach to prevent high tides from flowing into the park area.
“That’s what we’re working on right now,” he said, adding a new slide and swings need to be installed at the playground. The other equipment survived, along with the picnic pavilions, he said.
Coco Plum Beach on the other end of town, off mile marker 54, is open and is a bit wider than it was after some of the mangroves were destroyed.
“Coco Plum is actually better than it was, in my opinion,” Schmidt said. “We’re waiting for the new bathrooms to be finished and they’re very close. It’s open otherwise.”
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments