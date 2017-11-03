City leaders to consider investigating homeless shelter firing

Key West city commissioners will consider opening an investigation into the firing of the local homeless shelter’s director in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Mike Tolbert, who ran the shelter for three years, says he opened the shelter up because it was needed.
Commissioners meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., with the item, sponsored by Commissioner Sam Kaufman, on the agenda.
In an email to a Keynoter reporter, John Miller, the Southernnost Homeless Assistance League’s executive director, said reopening the shelter was not the reason for Tolbert’s firing but he wouldn’t elaborate and didn’t return a message seeking comment.
“He told me he was going to fire me for opening it up, and he followed through,” Tolbert said.
City Manager Jim Scholl said he gave permission for the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, adjacent to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Stock Island, to open after Irma struck Sept. 10.
Scholl said he is looking into the firing but pointed out he can’t tell the nonprofit how to run the shelter.
Miller announced its opening Sept. 16, but Tolbert recalls opening it up two days earlier. A mother and her 6-year-old showed up seeking shelter, Tolbert said, and he knew KOTS was needed.
Parking fines to increase
Key West will likely increase its metered parking fine by $10, given the fact that it is cheaper to get a ticket than to pay full price in some sections of town where the rate is $3 per hour.
“Some violations, such as handicap parking, are at their legal max. of $250.00 per violation and would not increase,” city parking manager John Wilkins wrote in a recent memo to the city manager.
The current fine for going over metered parking is $25. At $3 an hour, a driver may park up to 10 hours on the street for a total of $30. An increase in the fine would generate an estimated $160,000, according to the city.
“Some customers may have opted for receive a parking citation in lieu of paying at the pay station to save money,” Wilkins wrote.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
