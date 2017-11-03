Officials: Stop dumping storm debris in most Keys areas

Putting out debris from Hurricane Irma now could lead to illegal-dumping charges in many areas of Monroe County, officials caution.
“If you are a resident who lives in Key Largo, Tavernier, Conch Key, Duck Key, Layton and between [mile marker] 5 and [mile marker]15, do not dump hurricane debris along U.S. 1 now. It could be considered illegal dumping,” Monroe County information officer Cammy Clark said in a statement.
“It [also] is illegal to dump hurricane debris on vacant lots that you don’t own.”
The deadline for putting hurricane debris on county right of way for guaranteed free pickup was Oct. 28 in Key Largo, Tavernier, Conch Key, Duck Key, Layton, and between mile marker 5 on Stock Island and marker 15 at Bay Point. Final collection sweeps began Oct. 29.
Residents who put hurricane debris on the county right of way, curbside, after that deadline and it was not collected” must contact local waste haulers. There may be costs.
County residents also can take debris from private residences to the county’s three transfer stations for free disposal.
Collection of storm debris continues in the Lower Keys areas, generally mile markers 16 to 40, that suffered the most from Irma.
“Collections are continuing as quickly as possible in those neighborhoods. No dates for final sweeps have been set yet. To date, more than 445,000 cubic yards have been collected in this area,” Clark said.
Harry Harris Park
County officials this week were still awaiting word on whether Harry Harris Park in Tavernier will be used as a storage area for storm-damaged vessels and other “marine debris.”
Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key also could be used as marine-debris storage site once that Key Largo property is cleaned of upland debris storage.
Both Harry Harris and Rowell’s are listed as potential sites for post-hurricane contingency plans with state environmental agencies, but it has not been confirmed whether they will be required for use in the near future.
