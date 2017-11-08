9 sign up for FEMA home-repair program

Nine people signed up Monday to allow emergency repairs to their homes to be done while they continue living in them post-Hurricane Irma.
They signed up for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program. Through that, the state will have a contractor make your kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area and air-conditioning functional. There is no cost to the homeowner; FEMA will have repairs done up to $20,000, which is paid by Monroe County.
The nine signed up at an informational meeting at the Marathon Government Center. Another one was planned for Tuesday on Big Pine Key and a third will be from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Sugarloaf School, 225 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key.
Documentation of property ownership and proof of residency is required for the program, known as STEP. It’s available for disaster-damaged single-family, owner-occupied residential properties in Monroe County. These include duplexes, townhomes, modular homes and permanently placed mobile homes. Other types of owner-occupied residences may be eligible subject to approval on a case-by-case basis.
If you own the mobile home and live in the mobile home but lease the site where it is located, you are eligible for the program.
A home is not eligible if it cannot be made safe for sheltering purposes, including due to the presence of excessive toxic or hazardous materials, for less than the $20,000 cap. STEP Is not available for travel trailers, RVs, commercial properties and commonly owned areas, structures or equipment.
Anyone who wants to participate in FEMA’s Step Program must first apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance. The deadline to do so has been extended to Nov. 24. To apply for the STEP program, call (800) 960-5860 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. After applying by phone, required documentation can be scanned and emailed to Step@monroecounty-fl.gov.
