Key West leader wants to work with schools on employee housing

Key West city commissioners will consider endorsing a plan by the Monroe County School Board to build at least 20 homes for School District employees on Sugarloaf Key.
The commission meets tonight at City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m. with the item on the agenda.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley sponsored the proposal that would support “in concept” the Sugarloaf plan started by School Board member Andy Griffiths.
Also, Weekley wants the city manager and city attorney directed to work with the School District to come up with plans on building similar employee housing on Trumbo Road in Key West, where the schools have their administrative offices.
“Hurricane Irma caused destruction and/or damage to thousands of homes, including workforce housing in the Lower Florida Keys, leaving hundreds of local families without an affordable roof over their heads,” according to Weekley’s proposed resolution.
Weekley wants the city and schools to work together “to determine feasibility and strategies to expedite the construction of affordable workforce housing on City and School District property at Trumbo Road.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
