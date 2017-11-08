Honor military vets Saturday

Veterans Day, the day the U.S. thanks military veterans for serving, will be marked with several events in the Keys. Veterans Day is Saturday.
The Marathon Veterans Day parade will line up at 10 a.m. at 20th Street and U.S. 1. At 11, it will head north to 107th Street, turn left, go to Aviation Boulevard where it makes a left, then ends at the Disabled American Veterans post at Aviation and U.S. 1, where the DAV will provide hot dogs and hamburgers and other refreshments.
Islamorada Fire Rescue holds its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 20, 81850 Overseas Highway. The public is invited to honor military personnel and veterans.
Another Veteran’s Day celebration will take place at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, on Nov. 11 starting at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Key Largo School Band. At 11 a.m., there will be the presentation of colors, an invocation, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the school band performing the National Anthem.
The annual Key West Veterans Day parade begins at 4 p.m. at Catherine Street and travels down Duval Street to Front Street.
