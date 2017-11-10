More Videos

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:31

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Pause
A peek through the windows of Miami's coffee culture 2:04

A peek through the windows of Miami's coffee culture

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana 0:58

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

New video from Monkey Jungle shows alleged abuse 0:54

New video from Monkey Jungle shows alleged abuse

AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings 1:58

AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Lots of trash-talk going on this week between Miami and Notre Dame siblings 1:24

Lots of trash-talk going on this week between Miami and Notre Dame siblings

Lake Okeechobee levels begin to drop after Hurricane Irma 1:59

Lake Okeechobee levels begin to drop after Hurricane Irma

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday. Katie Atkins FL KEYS NEWS
An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday. Katie Atkins FL KEYS NEWS

Local

Last of Irma-damaged homes removed at Marathon’s Trailer Ranch

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

November 10, 2017 1:49 PM

An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

It was a sign of how Hurricane Irma changed it and other eclectic Florida Keys mobile-home communities forever.

Most of the 44 homes that once stood in the mile marker 50.5 oceanside Trailer Ranch by the Sea park in Marathon were destroyed in the Sept. 10 storm. Grubbs Emergency Services crews, which handle the city’s disaster response services, have been helping clear the property of tons of debris.

“It’s 200 or 300 yards to get back to that property and was hard for them to get their stuff out to the road,” said city Planner Director George Garrett.

Still, there are several units whose owners feel they can be saved, he said.

“I don’t know what will happen. I’m going to say they’ll rebuild,” Garrett said, adding the trailers are separately owned but the park is collectively owned.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:31

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Pause
A peek through the windows of Miami's coffee culture 2:04

A peek through the windows of Miami's coffee culture

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana 0:58

This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

New video from Monkey Jungle shows alleged abuse 0:54

New video from Monkey Jungle shows alleged abuse

AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings 1:58

AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Lots of trash-talk going on this week between Miami and Notre Dame siblings 1:24

Lots of trash-talk going on this week between Miami and Notre Dame siblings

Lake Okeechobee levels begin to drop after Hurricane Irma 1:59

Lake Okeechobee levels begin to drop after Hurricane Irma

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View More Video