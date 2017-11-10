Stockton to lead United Way

The United Way of the Florida Keys board has named Leah Stockton president and chief executive of the umbrella group for some nonprofits. She replaces Kate Bauer-Jones, who resigned after suffering Hurricane Irma-related damage to her house.
Stockton has lived in Key West for more than a decade. For the past seven years, she’s worked for the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, serving as program coordinator and community liaison. The Healthy Start Coalition “unites people and resources to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women, children and their families in Monroe County,” the agency says on its website.
While receiving a bachelor’s degree from Berry College in Georgia, Stockton worked for several community organizations, including serving as president of a Habitat for Humanity chapter. In Key West, before working at the Healthy Start Coalition, she worked in the hospitality industry.
Stockton said her work at the United Way will “focus on families in the community, with the most immediate need being to assist those who suffered losses during Hurricane Irma.”
United Way programs include supplying books to low-income children, providing tax-preparation help and overseeing a fund for Hurricane Irma recovery.
