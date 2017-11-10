Curbelo getting JFK honor

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican who represents the Florida Keys and part of Miami-Dade County, and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change have been named recipients of this year’s John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.
Curbelo and May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, will be presented the awards on Nov. 16 at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
The awards were created to honor Americans under age 40 “who are changing their communities and the country” through public service. They were inspired by Kennedy’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, “We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier.”
Curbelo is a co-founder of Congress’ Climate Solutions Caucus. Its mission is “to educate members on economically viable options to reduce climate risk and to explore bipartisan policy options that address the impacts, causes and challenges of our changing climate.” The main rule of the caucus is that for membership, any Democrat has to be joined by a Republican and vice versa so there will always be an equal number of members from both parties.
Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, said Boeve and Curbelo answered his grandfather’s call by taking on the “greatest challenge facing the world today — climate change.”
Comments