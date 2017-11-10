Police: Midnight stabbing was over mean note

Police say a Big Pine Key man stabbed the son of his girlfriend around midnight Wednesday after finding a mean note in which he was labeled a “dick.”
“Reports of a fight with a possible stabbing” happened on Cunningham Lane, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin, and there, cops found the 34-year-old victim in front of the house with a stab wound to his stomach.
He was airlifted via Trauma Star air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami and is reportedly in stable condition.
The 51-year-old suspect, whom Herrin did not name, is the live-in boyfriend of the victim’s mother. She told deputies the two men got into a fight and her son was stabbed with a pocket knife.
“I think the question is whether he did it in self-defense or not,” Herrin said of the suspect. “The only other detail is the whole argument stemmed from the son of the girlfriend who had written some sort of note the suspect found calling him a dick.”
The men reportedly had issues before and didn’t get along very well, she said. As of Friday no charges had been filed and no arrest had been made.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
