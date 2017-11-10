36 FEMA trailers now in use in the Keys

The number of Hurricane Irma victims housed in Federal Emergency Management Agency travel trailers in Monroe County has reached 36, a FEMA official said Friday. The trailers are the last option for those who cannot find other temporary housing.
The number of Keys victims of the Category 4 Sept. 10 storm being housed in hotel rooms paid for by FEMA was about 1,000, representing about 500 households, Friday, the official said. There were 12 households in FEMA’s direct-leasing program, in which FEMA pays the temporary apartment rent for displaced hurricane victims.
All FEMA housing programs are temporary and not meant to be long-term solutions. Those being housed are checked on periodically to see the progress they are making to obtain more permanent housing.
FEMA has provided $50.3 million for Monroe County homeowners and renters for Hurricane Irma damage not covered by insurance, the official said. The money is for temporary rental assistance, home repairs and other disaster-related needs for people whose primary residence was impacted by Irma. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments.
FEMA disaster recovery centers, where people can get help with their claims, along with help from the Small Business Administration, are at:
▪ 6805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The old Bank of America building at 3572 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ 3126 Flagler Ave., Key West. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Islamorada Fire Station, 81850 Overseas Highway. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The deadline for homeowners and renters to register with FEMA is Nov. 24. Go to disasterassistance.gov.
