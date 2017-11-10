County asked to settle on Aqua Ranch violations

A proposed settlement over the long-simmering case of the defunct Aqua Ranch on Long Key could save the property owners more than $1.2 million.
Zamindari Investments Inc., which owns the tract with a five-acre, water-filled quarry near mile marker 69, is asking the Monroe County Commission to cut a pending fine from $1,370,931 to $158,574 to end a case that started in 2014 over code violations first identified in 2009.
Assistant County Attorney Peter Morris recommended the settlement since “93 percent of the fines — or $1,274,965.83 — occurred while Aqua Ranch was in exclusive possession of the property.”
The issue is on the agenda of Tuesday’s Monroe County Commission meeting at Key West’s Harvey Government Center.
Tenants at the property ran the Aqua Ranch, a tourist attraction and self-described research center for “aquaculture and sustainable fishing.” They were tagged with multiple code violations after county inspectors reported finding unapproved construction, illegal clearing and unlawful camping.
The attraction reportedly offered quarry dives that included encounters with resident sharks and large fish.
“It appears they’re working hard” to correct some infractions, Christine Hurley of Growth Management told commissioners in 2014, “and then doing worse violations while that’s going on.”
County Commission Mayor George Neugent then described the county’s and landowner’s inability to correct the problems as “bizarre.” Commissioners also faulted Zamindari executives, who were not directly involved with Aqua Ranch operations, for not paying better attention to what was happening on their property while daily fines of $350 accumulated.
Aqua Ranch operators filed for bankruptcy, which delayed the owners’ subsequent efforts to have them evicted.
Monroe County in October 2016 won the $1.37 million judgment in court against Aqua Ranch and the landowners. If the county accepts the settlement plan that is less than 12 percent of the award, Aqua Ranch’s former operators, defendants Kristin Kurtz and Charles P. Barra, may still be billed for the balance, a draft settlement says.
